Cameron Diaz reveals strict house rule that leaves some guests out on the curb

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Cameron Diaz doesn't play around when it comes to home etiquette.

Diaz revealed her ultimate "ick" on "The Drew Barrymore Show," admitting she's not cool with anyone who dares track New York City street grime past her front door.

When asked about "biggest ick," Diaz hesitated before confessing: "Shoes from the street in New York City."

"You cannot," Barrymore agreed, before adding, "If you want to go into her house, put a body condom on."

'CHARLIE’S ANGELS' STAR CAMERON DIAZ CONFESSES NOTHING COULD HAVE CHANGED HER MIND ABOUT LEAVING HOLLYWOOD

"You have to change your clothes to come into my house in New York," Diaz jokingly warned.

"It's true, and her house has no germs in it because of it," Barrymore added.

"Yeah, I roll around on my floors," Diaz quipped. "It's okay."

Diaz stopped by Barrymore's show to talk about her role in the new film, "Outcome." The 53-year-old actress stars in the film alongside Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill and Matt Bomer.

Diaz first returned to acting with Jamie Foxx in the 2025 film, "Back in Action."

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The "Charlie's Angels" star revealed what pushed her to jump back into acting after a decade out of the spotlight. Diaz made 38 movies in 20 years. She is known for roles in "My Best Friend's Wedding," "There's Something About Mary," "My Sister's Keeper," "Shrek," "The Other Woman" and many other films.

"I didn't think I was going to make another movie," she admitted in a video shared by " Still Watching Netflix. " "I was perfectly happy, you know, just living my life doing other things. You know, like day in and day out, not movies. And then I get a phone call from Jamie Foxx. And how do you say no to Jamie Foxx when he says, ‘Hey, I’ve got this big action comedy that we can just have so much fun on.'"

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"If there's anyone I'm going to go back and spend months on end, on set, having a ball, laughing with, it would be Jamie," she added.

Despite her return, Diaz revealed nothing could have changed her mind about her decision to leave Hollywood. She stopped acting in 2014 to focus on building a life with husband Benji Madden.

"It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life, and I just really didn't care about anything else," the actress said during an appearance at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in , according to E! News.

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"Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have. I think it really comes to what are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family."