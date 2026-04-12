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Elizabeth Hurley shows off her figure in a daring string bikini while promoting her swimwear brand at 60

The 60-year-old actress promoted her Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand while lounging makeup-free by the water

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
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Elizabeth Hurley wowed in a tiny striped bikini.

The 60-year-old actress showcased her figure in a swimsuit from her brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

She wore the tiny string bikini while lounging by the beach, opting for a makeup-free look.

Hurley shared images to her her Instagram page on Friday, writing: "Yay! My favourite Panama Bikini is BACK IN STOCK & selling fast! Get yours now," adding kissing emojis.

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley wowed in a barely-there string bikini. (Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

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Last week, Hurley went topless in another Instagram post.

The actress posed in a field of flowers while clutching her bare chest.

The English star only wore tiny yellow bikini bottoms in the image shared on her Instagram.

The star captioned the racy image: "Spring has sprung! Today, I sought some Vitamin D in beautiful Herefordshire, wearing nothing but @elizabethhurleybeach and @clinique SPF. As long as you protect your skin, a bit of sunshine is really good for you, both mentally and beauty wise, so… cream up and GET OUTSIDE."

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley went makeup-free in her Instagram carousel. (Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

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Hurley wore minimal makeup in the post, with her brunette locks loose around her.

Fans complimented the star in the comments section, writing: "Wow you are so beautiful," and "You are unbearably beautiful beyond belief."

Elizabeth Hurley reclining in bed with white sheets

Hurley posed in bed wearing a red bikini top and a white sweater. (Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

Elizabeth Hurley wearing a red swimsuit posing outdoors

Hurley also posed in the outfit standing up. (Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

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Just days prior, Hurley posted on Instagram featuring her lounging in bed in a pair of red bikini bottoms and a white sweater.

"I don’t personally guzzle weird green juices or take a load of supplements - but I’ve drunk two mugs of warm water first thing every morning for as long as I remember, and I swear by it (and it’s free)," she wrote as the caption for the post.

Elizabeth Hurley wearing a plunging purple dress at the Attitude Awards in London

Elizabeth Hurley recently shared what she does every morning when she wakes up. (Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

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 In one of the photos, the actress is on her side with one arm over her head as she flashes a smile toward the camera while lounging in bed.

Another photo shows her standing in front of a wall with the same outfit on, smiling at the camera.

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

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