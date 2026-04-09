'Peaky Blinders' star Tom Hardy spotted enjoying beach day in Barbados with wife during family vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Hardy is enjoying some fun in the sun while on vacation with his family.

The 48-year-old "Peaky Blinders" star was photographed enjoying a beach day with his wife, Charlotte Riley, while on vacation in Barbados.

In the photos, Hardy can be seen smiling as he takes a dip in the ocean while wearing a gray UFC swimsuit, with Venum written on the back and his tattoos on full display.

Other photos showed the actor enjoying time in the water alongside his wife and sitting on a lounge chair on the shore as he applied sunscreen.

MARGOT ROBBIE AND JACOB ELORDI DEVELOPED INTENSE CHEMISTRY FILMING 'WUTHERING HEIGHTS'

The actor and his wife first met in 2009 on the set of the ITV adaptation of the popular novel "Wuthering Heights" and were engaged a year later in 2010. They later tied the knot in July 2014 at Château de Roussan in Provence, France.

Since getting married, the couple have welcomed two children together, one in 2015 and another in 2018, choosing to keep their identities private.

"He made me a really decent cup of tea. Strong. There’s not much point if the spoon doesn’t stand up... And he told me that his mother was northern," Riley told The Times in March about her first impression of Hardy. "So I thought, all right then. When somebody can give as good as they get, you know you’re in for a good time."

Hardy starred on the hit Netflix show, "Peaky Blinders" for 13 episodes, making his first appearance in the second season and appearing in at least one episode in subsequent seasons.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Most recently, the actor starred alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in the hit Paramount+ show, "MobLand," in which he played Harry Da Souza, a fixer for a mob family at war with a rival mob family.

"I’ve always admired Helen and I’ve always admired Pierce’s work," he told Parade in an April 2025 interview. "And so, to be able to watch them do something I think they’re brilliant in and to be part of that experience is fantastic. They’re great, brilliant actors. Super talented, and they’ve done so much great work. It’s an absolute joy to be able to work with Pierce and Helen."

Prior to working on "MobLand," Hardy made a name for himself in movies such as "The Dark Knight Rises," "Venom" and "Mad Max: Fury Road."

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April 2025, Hardy turned down the idea o starring in a project that isn't so heavy, jokingly saying, "I don't think I suit rom-coms."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I don’t know. I just don’t think I do. But maybe if it was interesting and good fun, I’d be up for it. But I haven’t seen anything come across the desk yet where I’d go, "Oh, I’d love to do that." So, we’ll wait, I’ll wait. It’s just as yet…. Hasn’t happened yet."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP