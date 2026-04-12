Sadie Robertson speaks out about the moment her eight-month-old daughter choked and stopped breathing

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Sadie Robertson is opening up about a terrifying moment in which her baby daughter Kit choked and briefly stopped breathing.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old "Duck Dynasty" star recounted the frightening experience in a post that she shared on Instagram.

"This feels hard to talk about in my real life, much less on social media, but I do feel it is worth sharing because I truly believe awareness of it will save lives…," Robertson began.

"I’m currently walking through the waves of anxiety from the trauma of the situation, and the immense gratitude for the miracle of Kit’s full recovery and God’s undeniable hand on this situation," she continued. "I’ve been off social media and having my family and amazing team help me on here for some time while I work on having a sound mind."

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Robertson went on to detail the ordeal, noting that she was hoping to raise awareness about the potentially life-threatening emergency that other parents could face.

"Kit was sitting in her high chair this week, eating a snack while I was finishing up dinner prep, when she began to choke," Robertson wrote. "Within seconds, you could tell the severity of the situation. My mom pulled her from the high chair and placed my girl into my arms just as she stopped breathing."

"Everyone went into action and into prayer," she continued. "Mom called 911, I started CPR, and everyone began to pray out loud and move the other kids downstairs."

Robertson recalled that instinct took over as she relied on both what she had learned and her faith while rushing to help her daughter.

"I am one of those people who likes to be prepared for all situations, so I’ve watched several videos while hoping and praying I would never have to use this knowledge," Robertson wrote. "I can only explain it now like my body just knew what to do. I felt God’s Spirit guiding me, partnering with me in what I had learned and seen. I remember saying out loud, 'what do I do?' and then immediately started doing it and declaring life."

She continued, "After following protocol for a baby choking and doing CPR, Kit miraculously coughed and began to breathe, just as the paramedics arrived… it was truly terrifying, but God."

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"I rode in the back of the ambulance with my girl, still afraid, but praising God."

Robertson shares the eight-month-old along with daughters Honey, 4, and Haven, 2, with her husband Christian Huff, who she married in 2019.

The social media personality recalled that Christian pointed out a hopeful sign that he noticed on the way to the hospital and explained that Kit fully recovered after an overnight stay.

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"Christian drove behind, following us, and told me there was a rainbow over the ambulance the whole way there," she wrote. "We stayed the night for observation, but she charmed the nurses just a few hours later and is now perfectly healthy, happy, and brightening everyone’s day!"

She continued, "Sharing this as a testimony, and also as an encouragement for everyone to learn what to do in the case of an emergency. It happened SO fast, and I’m so thankful I was able to go straight into action!"

"We know that God has our children in His hands — we are not in control of our children’s breath or even of our own. We can’t live in a state of fear… we have to trust God in all of it. And also, preparation and knowledge in the spiritual and physical sense can be a gift that you can give yourself and your family! Please join us in thanking God for this miracle!" Robertson concluded.

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In her post, Robertson shared a video of Kit sleeping on her chest while they lay together on a porch swing. "Miracle," the "Live Original" author wrote on the video along with a dove emoji.

Robertson and Huff are currently starring on the second season of the "Duck Dynasty" reboot "Duck Dynasty: The Revival," which premiered on March 7. The show follows the entire Robertson family as they navigate the next chapter of their lives, including Robertson's pregnancy with Kit.

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During an interview with Fox News Digital last month, Robertson and Huff admitted that adding a third child "stretched" their marriage. Robertson shared that welcoming Kit forced her to abandon the "brave face" she used to wear.

The reality star, who began starring on "Duck Dynasty" when she was 14, said that growing up with "cameras everywhere" made it easy to simply put on a performance.

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"You can just turn it on," she said. "You know, you can just act like everything's okay. Someone says hi, you just say, ‘I'm good.’ And like, you genuinely can put a smile on your face and look like you're good. But once you have three kids, it's like, I cannot fake it."

"I can show up and have a spit up all over me and the kids are being crazy. And it's, like, ah, here we are in all of our mess," she added. "Being able to let people see that and not having to show up polished or presentable but still be loved and be in a relationship has been, I think, a really sweet thing we've learned this year. But it's taken us a swallow in our pride, a time or two to show up."