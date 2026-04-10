Montana ranch tied to ‘Yellowstone’ universe hits market for $16.3M

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Feathers Ranch, a 357-acre legacy estate in Darby, Montana, has hit the market for $16.3 million.

The ranch appears briefly in the Paramount series "Yellowstone" in a single scene lasting just over two minutes, and is adjacent to the real-life filming site used for the fictional Dutton family compound, according to the Robb Report.

The property, which was once part of the historic Chief Joseph Ranch, features a 7,180-square-foot owner’s residence with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a guest home, manager’s residence and roughly 2,500 feet of Tin Cup Creek frontage.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The property, represented by listing agent Deke Tidwell of Hall and Hall, also includes irrigated pasture supporting a Black Angus cattle operation and equestrian and ranching infrastructure.

"Yellowstone" concluded its five-season run in December 2024, following Kevin Costner’s high-profile exit from the series, where he starred as central patriarch John Dutton.

'THE MADISON' STAR MATTHEW FOX ADMITS WHY HE DITCHED HOLLYWOOD AT THE HEIGHT OF 'LOST' FAME

Costner anchored the show from its 2018 debut, playing the powerful Montana rancher fighting to protect his family’s land, a role that helped turn the series into a cultural phenomenon and reshape interest in Western living.

"I loved making that thing," Costner said during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I recognized what I thought was great writing what it could be and and I believe so much in it that I wanted to take people on that ride."

Behind the scenes, however, tensions and scheduling conflicts ultimately led to his departure after five seasons, as Costner shifted focus to his multi-part film project "Horizon."

"No, I’m not in any of those," Costner said during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show" when asked about appearing in future episodes.

Costner's character John Dutton was later written out, a turning point that reshaped the show’s direction ahead of its final episodes.

MIRANDA LAMBERT'S CHILDHOOD HOME HITS MARKET FOR $1.59M AS PARENTS SAY GOODBYE TO TEXAS FARMHOUSE

Despite the shakeup, the show’s influence remains strong — particularly in Montana’s real estate market.

TAYLOR SHERIDAN SAYS HOLLYWOOD DIDN’T BELIEVE IN YELLOWSTONE NOW IT’S A TV EMPIRE

"It’s still ‘a thing,’" listing agent Tidwell told Robb Report. "You can drive by the Dutton Ranch right now, and there will be tourists taking pictures."

He added that the show’s impact goes beyond tourism. "It provides a familiarity with the scenery and location… They’ve been looking at it for years on the screen, so it adds credibility to the locale."

Since its debut, "Yellowstone" expanded into a broader television universe, with prequels like "1883" and "1923" tracing the origins of the Dutton family, while newer spin-offs continue the story beyond the flagship series.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Image 1 of 5 next

Image 2 of 5 prev next

Image 3 of 5 prev next

Image 4 of 5 prev next

Image 5 of 5 prev

With the series now concluded, properties tied to the "Yellowstone" landscape continue to draw interest from buyers looking to capture a version of that lifestyle.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP