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Luxury Real Estate

Montana ranch tied to ‘Yellowstone’ universe hits market for $16.3M

The property features 200 acres of irrigated pasture, a Black Angus cattle operation and Bitterroot Mountain views

By Danielle Minnetian Fox News
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Kevin Costner gives exclusive look behind new Fox Nation series Video

Kevin Costner gives exclusive look behind new Fox Nation series

Actor Kevin Costner discusses his new Fox Nation series, 'Yellowstone to Yosemite,' on 'The Will Cain Show.'

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Two Feathers Ranch, a 357-acre legacy estate in Darby, Montana, has hit the market for $16.3 million.

The ranch appears briefly in the Paramount series "Yellowstone" in a single scene lasting just over two minutes, and is adjacent to the real-life filming site used for the fictional Dutton family compound, according to the Robb Report.

The property, which was once part of the historic Chief Joseph Ranch, features a 7,180-square-foot owner’s residence with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a guest home, manager’s residence and roughly 2,500 feet of Tin Cup Creek frontage. 

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Aerial view of Montana ranch with pond, open fields and mountain range

An aerial view of Two Feathers Ranch shows rolling pastures, a private pond and sweeping mountain backdrops in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley. The ranch appears briefly in the "Yellowstone" series. (Flori Engbrecht Photography)

The property, represented by listing agent Deke Tidwell of Hall and Hall, also includes irrigated pasture supporting a Black Angus cattle operation and equestrian and ranching infrastructure.

"Yellowstone" concluded its five-season run in December 2024, following Kevin Costner’s high-profile exit from the series, where he starred as central patriarch John Dutton.

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Costner anchored the show from its 2018 debut, playing the powerful Montana rancher fighting to protect his family’s land, a role that helped turn the series into a cultural phenomenon and reshape interest in Western living.

"I loved making that thing," Costner said during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I recognized what I thought was great writing what it could be and and I believe so much in it that I wanted to take people on that ride."

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone side by side with ranch for sale with floor-to-ceiling windows frame unobstructed views of the Bitterroot Valley from the living area.

Two Feathers Ranch sits next to the Chief Joseph Ranch, the real-life backdrop for the "Yellowstone" Dutton family compound. (Paramount Network; Flori Engbrecht Photography)

Behind the scenes, however, tensions and scheduling conflicts ultimately led to his departure after five seasons, as Costner shifted focus to his multi-part film project "Horizon."

"No, I’m not in any of those," Costner said during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show" when asked about appearing in future episodes.

Costner's character John Dutton was later written out, a turning point that reshaped the show’s direction ahead of its final episodes.

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Large luxury ranch home with wood exterior and fenced yard in Montana

The main residence sits on manicured grounds with panoramic views of the surrounding valley. (Flori Engbrecht Photography)

Despite the shakeup, the show’s influence remains strong — particularly in Montana’s real estate market.

TAYLOR SHERIDAN SAYS HOLLYWOOD DIDN’T BELIEVE IN YELLOWSTONE NOW IT’S A TV EMPIRE

Rustic kitchen with wood cabinets, large island and mountain views

The kitchen combines rustic wood cabinetry with modern appliances and a large central island. (Flori Engbrecht Photography)

"It’s still ‘a thing,’" listing agent Tidwell told Robb Report. "You can drive by the Dutton Ranch right now, and there will be tourists taking pictures."

He added that the show’s impact goes beyond tourism. "It provides a familiarity with the scenery and location… They’ve been looking at it for years on the screen, so it adds credibility to the locale."

Since its debut, "Yellowstone" expanded into a broader television universe, with prequels like "1883" and "1923" tracing the origins of the Dutton family, while newer spin-offs continue the story beyond the flagship series.

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  • Back patio of ranch home with glass enclosure and outdoor seating
    Image 1 of 5

    Outdoor living space includes a covered patio area designed for taking in the surrounding landscape. (Flori Engbrecht Photography)

  • Black Angus cattle grazing in open pasture surrounded by trees and mountains
    Image 2 of 5

    Cattle graze across one of the ranch’s irrigated pastures. (Flori Engbrecht Photography)

  • Hay barn with farming equipment and fenced pasture at ranch
    Image 3 of 5

    A hay barn and ranch equipment underscore the property’s fully operational agricultural setup. (Flori Engbrecht Photography)

  • Bedroom with wooden ceiling, large windows and rustic decor
    Image 4 of 5

    One of the bedrooms offers vaulted ceilings and warm wood finishes throughout. (Flori Engbrecht Photography)

  • Rustic great room with high ceilings, wood beams and leather furniture
    Image 5 of 5

    The great room features soaring ceilings, exposed wood beams and Western-inspired design elements. (Flori Engbrecht Photography)

With the series now concluded, properties tied to the "Yellowstone" landscape continue to draw interest from buyers looking to capture a version of that lifestyle.

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Danielle Minnetian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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