Danica McKellar names the 'Wonder Years' co-star she's 'closest with' decades after show's end

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Danica McKellar made lifelong friends during her time as a child actress.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the 51-year-old star shared who she is closest to from her former "The Wonder Years" cast members, noting they see each other "here and there."

"We try to see each other. Not so much with Fred [Savage]. We text every now and then, but I see Josh [Saviano] sometimes when I'm in New York, and Dan Lauria for sure. Dan is the one I'm the closest with," she said. "And then a lot of us were all at a convention, an autograph convention in 2024, and that was really fun. I think it was all of us except for Fred."

When they do manage to get together, McKellar said, "it's just great to see everybody."

‘WONDER YEARS’ STAR DANICA MCKELLAR SAYS ONE THING KEPT HER FROM LOSING HERSELF AS A CHILD IN HOLLYWOOD

McKellar was 12 years old when she landed the role of Winnie Cooper in the hit show, and was 18 when the show aired its final season in 1993.

WATCH: DANICA MCKELLAR KEEPS IN TOUCH THE MOST WITH THIS ‘WONDER YEARS’ CO-STAR

As members of the cast get older, they are able to be there as each of them reaches certain milestones, such as Jason Hervey becoming a grandfather, and all of them turning 50.

"Fred's going to turn 50 in July," she said. "And once he turns 50 — he was the youngest of all of us — at that point… we'll all be 50-plus. Pretty wild."

The show aired on ABC for six seasons from 1988 to 1993, and in that time won four Emmy Awards for writing and directing.

In addition to acting, McKellar has made a name for herself as an author and a mathematician, writing many math books, including "Math Doesn't Suck," which focuses on middle school-level math, "Kiss My Math," for those looking for help with pre-algebra, and more advanced books such as "Hot X: Algebra Exposed" and "Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape."

WATCH: DANICA MCKELLAR REACTS TO ALL THE ‘WONDER YEARS’ CAST MEMBERS TURNING 50

The "Swing Into Romance" star is gearing up to release her new book, "I Love You 100," which she will present at the 31st annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, taking place at the University of Southern California on April 18 and 19.

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"I am so excited to be returning to the LA Times Festival of Books. It's been so many years, and I love this event," she told Fox News Digital.

As the nation's largest literary festival, the LA Times Festival of Books features over 550 authors, poets and storytellers, as well as hundreds of exhibitors, and free outdoor activities, including panels, cooking demos, and live music. McKellar's favorite part is the people.

"It's a great event. I love talking to audiences, especially book lovers, because I just feel like in today's society, today's world, we need more people who love books, and let's celebrate people who love books and love reading books. And I just love seeing the faces of teachers, parents, sometimes there's a bunch of kids in the audience too, which I also love."

When it comes to reading and writing books, McKellar previously told Fox News Digital that she credits her focus on her education as the reason she managed to avoid the devastating downfall experienced by many child stars when they get older.

"When I got done with 'The Wonder Years,' I graduated from high school within a couple months, went to UCLA, got a degree in mathematics, and that's why I write math books in addition to continuing to be an actress."

McKellar has since starred in a number of films with Great American Family, including "Grounded in Love," "Have We Met this Christmas" and "A Royal Christmas Ball."

WATCH: DANICA MCKELLAR WILL PRESENT HER NEW BOOK AT THE LOS ANGELES TIMES FESTIVAL OF BOOKS

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She told Fox News Digital she considers herself "fortunate to be making my movies on Great American Family Channel," as there is less pressure to be "a sex symbol in my 50s."

"I mean, I still want to put cute dresses on and look attractive and work out and show off my abs here and there or whatever, but it's not the ideal of Hollywood, and I don't feel like I need to try to do that," she explained.

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