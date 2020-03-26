Angelina Jolie's son returns home from South Korea after his college semester ends early due to coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Angelina Jolie’s son has returned to the United States after his semester at college was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actress’ eldest son, Maddox, was studying at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, when he learned that his year would be cut short due to the pandemic. He has since returned home to be with his mom and siblings Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 13; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

According to People, the 18-year-old will use his newfound downtime to continue to focus on his studies of Korean and Russian while he and the family practice social distancing like countless others across the world.

The outlet reports that Jolie herself is dedicating most of her time to charitable endeavors to help as the world continues to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oscar-winner donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to giving out meals to children who previously relied on school lunches.

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” Jolie said in a statement released by the organization. “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

The release notes that the organization, with the help of Jolie and donors, has already given $2 million to “78 organizations across 30 states.”

People reports that Jolie made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency as well and is working to support the schools she funds in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia in an effort to ensure they’re able to keep teaching through the current crisis.