Celebs who have adopted dogs amid coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to fuel fear around the globe, citizens far and wide are doing what they can to bring positivity to strangers (and animals) in need.

Celebrities have launched social media initiatives to many at home who are struggling amid self-quarantining, but there is also a handful that are reminding the public that pets, too, are in need of love during such an unsettling time.

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Story on Monday to reveal she adopted an adorable dog named Daisy.

“I would like to introduce my new family member, Daisy,” Gomez, 27, told her fans during an Instagram Live on Monday, according to Us Weekly.

The "Rare" singer said she was initially planning on fostering a dog given the current worldwide pandemic, but Daisy stole her heart and is now a permanent member of the family.

“I know a few friends who are fostering right now, just to give animals a safe place,” Gomez said on Monday, according to the outlet. “I couldn’t help it. I had to keep her. Right?”

Two days later, Gomez shared a video of her new addition cuddling with her other dog, Winnie.

"Daisy, do you love your brother?" Gomez is heard saying in her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus confirmed she also adopted a dog amid the pandemic, and her new furry friend has already made his Instagram debut on her boyfriend Cody Simpson's Instagram.

"Baby boy Bo. Stay safe everyone," Simpson captured a slideshow of photos of the couple with their new fur baby.

Cyrus, a well-known animal rights advocate, first announced the adoption on her new Instagram live talk show, "Bright Minded."

Model Kaia Gerber also has done her part in making sure animals are not without a home. On Tuesday, she shared a mirror selfie with her adorable new canine and a message to her millions of followers urging for their help.

"now is a great time to foster a puppy in need! thank you @thelabellefoundation for my quarantine buddy. reach out if your (sic) living/financial situation allows," she wrote.

A second update to her Instagram story shared a heartwarming update. This time, she showed off two puppies playing with a pair of slippers.

"I couldn't separate the brothers," she wrote.

The coronavirus pandemic has placed a pause on a majority of citizens' daily lives around the world. While government mandates ordering people to stay indoors are on the rise, the number of those infected with COVID-19 surpassed 420,000 globally as of Wednesday afternoon.