Shock G of Digital Underground dead at 57

Digital Underground member Gregory "Shock G" Jacobs has died at the age of 57.

The news was confirmed to Fox News by the group's social media team.

According to TMZ, the legendary hip-hop musician was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday.

The outlet reports that the cause of death is unclear, but that no signs of trauma exist. An autopsy is expected to be performed.

DMX'S PUBLIC MEMORIAL AT THE BARCLAYS CENTER WILL BE LIVE STREAMED ON YOUTUBE

As Shock G, Jacobs led Digital Underground, a hip-hop group with an ever-changing lineup that gave rise to legends like Tupac Shakur, Chopmaster J and more.

Shakur performed on Digital Underground's 1991 song "Same Song" and appeared in the music video.

Jacobs and Shakur remained close collaborators, and Jacobs helped produce Shakur's debut solo album, "2Pacalyse Now," according to the outlet. Furthermore, Shakur's "I Get Around" features Jacobs.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

With Digital Underground, Jacobs was known best for his work on the song "The Humpty Dance."

He formed the group with Jimi C. "Chopmaster J" Dright Jr. and Kenneth "Kenny-K" Waters in the late 1980s. The group featured a new lineup with each album and tour.

Jacobs also released a solo album called "Fear of a Mixed Planet" featuring the songs "Weesom Hustlas," "Let's Go" and "Keep It Beautiful."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Outside of Shakur, Jacobs racked up an impressive production resumé, having worked with Prince, Saafir and more.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report