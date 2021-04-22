DMX's public memorial at the Barclays Center will be live streamed on YouTube

DMX fans will get one last chance to honor the late rapper at a public memorial service Saturday.

The "Ruff Ryders’ Anthem" singer, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died at age 50 earlier this month after suffering a heart attack. He was placed in the critical care unit in New York’s White Plains Hospital, where a source claimed he was in a "vegetative state."

Following the musicians’ death, a public event is set to be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday, April 24 ahead of a private funeral at a New York City church scheduled to take place the following day, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Although it is considered a public event, it was announced on the rapper’s Instagram that health restrictions in New York will prevent anyone except close friends and family from physically attending the memorial. However, it will be streamed live on DMX’s YouTube channel at 4 p.m. ET.

Then on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., BET will broadcast a homegoing celebration live on its YouTube channel.

Simmons' family previously confirmed news of his death in a statement eulogizing the singer as a "warrior who fought till the very end."

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," the statement reads.

It continues: "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

Fans’ appetite to honor the rapper began while he was still in the hospital and a crowd gathered for a prayer vigil in which they chanted his name and crossed their arms in an "X" shape as a tribute to the man who often went by the nickname X.