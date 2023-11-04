Sheryl Crow, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, shares key to her successful career: ‘Music was a lifeline’

Sheryl Crow is sharing the keys to her success.

Crow, 61, took to the stage at the 2023 Rock & Roll of Fame induction ceremony in New York City Friday night, when she was honored as an inductee.

"I think my success is really the fact that I just love doing what I do. And it's been sort of a necessity for me, just like when I was a kid. Music really helped me navigate my emotions," Crow told Fox News Digital at the induction.

"Music really was … a place where I felt like I belonged. … Music was a lifeline. … I think the fact that I love the work and I didn't come up when social media was happening. I wouldn't be able to do it now."

Joining Crow onstage was Olivia Rodrigo, and they performed her hit 1996 song "If It Makes You Happy." While being inducted by friend Laura Dern, Crow was later joined on stage by Willie Nelson, 90, and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Peter Frampton for performances.

The "All I Wanna Do" crooner continued to reflect on her 37 years in the music industry.

"I started out with the big hair with Michael Jackson. Before that, I was a schoolteacher. … I'm a big believer in manifesting. I do believe we manifest the events in our lives by virtue of how much energy we put and how much attention we put on something," Crow told reporters.

"And for me, all of my energy went into … expressing my experiences through music and through words. And, lo and behold, I got back what I put out. … I've been really blessed."

Crow’s two adopted sons, Wyatt and Levi, joined her on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame red carpet.

The "Soak Up the Sun" songstress was welcomed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside legendary musicians, including Nelson, Missy Elliot, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners. DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray were inducted for musical influence, and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin were inducted for musical excellence. Don Cornelius received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Elton John made an appearance, performing with Crow, Chris Stapleton and Brittany Howard. He honored his longtime friend and collaborator Bernie Taupin, who was also inducted.

Other performers and presenters included Carrie Underwood, Brandi Carlile, LL Cool J, Adam Levine, Ice-T, New Edition and Miguel.