Sheryl Crow, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, shares key to her successful career: ‘Music was a lifeline’

Sheryl Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Willie Nelson, Missy Elliot, George Michael and others

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Sheryl Crow on successful career: 'Music was a lifeline'

Sheryl Crow on successful career: ‘Music was a lifeline’

Sheryl Crow, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, tells Fox News Digital the secret to her decades-long career.

Sheryl Crow is sharing the keys to her success.

Crow, 61, took to the stage at the 2023 Rock & Roll of Fame induction ceremony in New York City Friday night, when she was honored as an inductee.

"I think my success is really the fact that I just love doing what I do. And it's been sort of a necessity for me, just like when I was a kid. Music really helped me navigate my emotions," Crow told Fox News Digital at the induction.

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow speaks onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center Nov. 3, 2023. (Getty Images)

"Music really was … a place where I felt like I belonged. … Music was a lifeline. … I think the fact that I love the work and I didn't come up when social media was happening. I wouldn't be able to do it now."

Laura Dern Sheryl Crow Olivia Rodrigo

Crow and Olivia Rodrigo performed Crow's hit 1996 song "If It Makes You Happy," and she was inducted by friend Laura Dern. (Getty Images)

Joining Crow onstage was Olivia Rodrigo, and they performed her hit 1996 song "If It Makes You Happy." While being inducted by friend Laura Dern, Crow was later joined on stage by Willie Nelson, 90, and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Peter Frampton for performances. 

Peter Frampton reflects on friendship with Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow

The "All I Wanna Do" crooner continued to reflect on her 37 years in the music industry.

Peter Frampton Sheryl Crow Stevie Nicks

Crow was later joined on stage by Willie Nelson, 90, and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Peter Frampton for performances.  (Getty Images)

"I started out with the big hair with Michael Jackson. Before that, I was a schoolteacher. … I'm a big believer in manifesting. I do believe we manifest the events in our lives by virtue of how much energy we put and how much attention we put on something," Crow told reporters. 

Sheryl Crow on successful career: ‘Music was a lifeline’ Video

"And for me, all of my energy went into … expressing my experiences through music and through words. And, lo and behold, I got back what I put out. … I've been really blessed."

Crow’s two adopted sons, Wyatt and Levi, joined her on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame red carpet. 

Sheryl Crow's kids

Crow’s two adopted sons, Wyatt and Levi, joined her on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame red carpet.  (Getty Images)

The "Soak Up the Sun" songstress was welcomed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside legendary musicians, including Nelson, Missy Elliot, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners. DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray were inducted for musical influence, and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin were inducted for musical excellence. Don Cornelius received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Elton John made an appearance, performing with Crow, Chris Stapleton and Brittany Howard. He honored his longtime friend and collaborator Bernie Taupin, who was inducted. (Getty Images)

Elton John made an appearance, performing with Crow, Chris Stapleton and Brittany Howard. He honored his longtime friend and collaborator Bernie Taupin, who was also inducted.

Other performers and presenters included Carrie Underwood, Brandi Carlile, LL Cool J, Adam Levine, Ice-T, New Edition and Miguel.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

