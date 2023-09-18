Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sheryl Crow admits moving from Los Angeles to Tennessee 'saved my life'

'If It Makes You Happy' singer lives in Nashville with her two sons

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Sheryl Crow shares the hardest thing about being a mother Video

Sheryl Crow shares the hardest thing about being a mother

Sheryl Crow spoke with Fox News Digital on the Grammys red carpet, sharing that the hardest part about being a mother is knowing her oldest son will be leaving home in a few years.

Musician Sheryl Crow says her decision to soak up the sun away from Los Angeles and embrace a more country lifestyle in Tennessee ultimately saved her life. 

Performing at the 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival in New Jersey over the weekend, the Grammy Award winner empathized with those in her audience going through difficult times. 

"I know how hard it is for especially young people – and I don't know if anybody was pained by struggles like I did when I was young – but these are some tricky waters to navigate now," she shared.

SHERYL CROW'S BREAST CANCER BATTLE INSPIRED HER TO 'REDEFINE AND REFINE MY LIFE'

Sheryl Crow leans forward on stage in a red shirt with her guitar behind her back and red transparent sunglasses, smiling for the camera

Sheryl Crow says moving away from Los Angeles and immersing herself in the nature of Tennessee ultimately "saved" her. (Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I'll just tell you that, for me, getting out in nature really saved my life," she said before playing "Cross Creek Road," per People magazine.

"So, I moved to Nashville and I bought a farm," the 61-year-old shared. "I sat in the trees and just asked God to give me some answers – and I wound up writing this song." 

Sheryl Croww leans over on stage as she strums her guitar wearing dark sunglasses and a patterned blazer

Sheryl Crow empathized with those in her crowd going through difficult times and navigating things in the world right now. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Crow picked up her bags and moved to the music hub in 2003, telling Rolling Stone, "I completely relate to Nashville because I have a lot of friends there who are also in the music business… But not only that, I just relate to the people. I relate to the friendliness and down-homeness. I feel a relaxation that comes over my body that I usually don’t feel when I’m in New York or L.A."

She told the New York Times that she bought her farm only two weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I didn't feel like I had roots anywhere," she shared of the move.

Sheryl Crow at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Ready to Wear Fashion Show wearing a leather jacket

Sheryl Crow has lived in Tennessee since 2003. In 2007 and 2010, she adopted her two sons Wyatt and Levi. (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crow, who adopted her sons Wyatt and Levi in 2007 and 2010, respectively, also noted that Tennessee is the ideal place for her to raise her children – away from the cameras.

"It's great to have my kids grow up with the mentality that they live in a community, they owe their good fortune to helping other people, there are no paparazzi there."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending