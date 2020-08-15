Ryan Reynolds urges young Canadians to quit partying amid COVID-19 pandemic: 'Don't kill my mom!'

Ryan Reynolds wants young Canadians to cool it with partying amid the coronavirus pandemic and let them know his concerns in a hilarious clip shared to Twitter.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan called on the "Deadpool" actor this week for some assistance in getting young citizens in British Columbia to start taking the risks of COVID-19 seriously. Reynolds, a Vancouver native, heard him loud and clear, and offered up his advice to young folks in a fake voicemail he left for Horgan on his Twitter account.

"Oh, hey! John Horgan, Ryan Reynolds here. I got your message about the thing. I'm not sure it's a great idea, frankly, uh, people -- I don't think they want medical advice from guys like me, no, sir. Unless it's plastic surgery, which a lot of people don't know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman," Reynolds, 43, cracked.

Reynolds went on to call the gatherings of "those young folks in BC" dangerous.

"They probably don't know that thousands of young people aren't just getting sick from coronavirus, they're also getting sick from it too. And, of course, it's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. BC -- that's home to some of the coolest old people on earth," Reynolds continued.

He then name-dropped environmental activist David Suzuki and none other than his own mother.

Reynolds said of his mom: "I mean, she doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable."

Reynolds continued with a hint of seriousness.

"Here's the thing, I hope that young people in BC don't kill my mom, frankly, or David Suzuki, or each other! Let's not kill anyone," he said, adding that his request seems "reasonable."

He ended the message: "You know, I just don't think I'm the guy to deliver this message. I love parties. My favorite thing to do is just sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That's a party. I threw my shoulder out the last time I did that."