Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas celebrate 30th anniversary of 'Basic Instinct': 'A little controversy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas celebrated the 30th anniversary of "Basic Instinct" on social media.

The two stars shared tributes to the film on their personal Instagram accounts.

Douglas shared the "Basic Instinct" poster along with stills from the movie and noted the "little controversy" that followed the release of the 1992 film.

"What a ride that one was and a little controversy along the way," Douglas, 77, captioned the post. "Kudos to #PaulVerhoeven, @sharonstone and @jeannetripplehorn! Very fond memories!" he added.

SHARON STONE REVEALS SHE CHOSE ‘BASIC INSTINCT' DRESS, KEPT IT BECAUSE SHE DIDN'T MAKE MUCH FROM FILM

Stone shared photos of herself and Douglas from the film to mark the 30th anniversary.

"This weekend is Basic Instinct's 30th Anniversary," Stone, 64, captioned her photos. "Thank you to @michaelkirkdouglas #PaulVerhoeven @studiocanal for all the great memories."

Douglas' mention of a "little controversy" in his post seemingly refers to Stone's admission of how the infamous legs crossed scene made it into the movie.

Stone opened up about the moment she saw the scene in her memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"After we shot ‘Basic Instinct’, I got called in to see it," she recalled. "Not on my own with the director, as one would anticipate, given the situation that has given us all pause, so to speak, but with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project," said Stone. "That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, 'We can’t see anything – I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.'"

"First, at that time, this would give the film an X rating," Stone further explained. "Remember, this was 1992, not now, when we see erect penises on Netflix. And, Marty said, per the Screen Actors Guild, my union, it wasn’t legal to shoot up my dress in this fashion. Whew, I thought," Stone wrote. "After the screening, I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me. Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have?"

Ultimately, Stone decided to allow the scene to stay in the movie.

"But I did have choices. So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actress also revealed that a producer told her to have sex with a co-star in order to build "chemistry."

"I had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container under his arm with the spout open," she claimed in her memoir. "He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f--- my costar so that we could have onscreen chemistry."