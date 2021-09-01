Expand / Collapse search
Sharon Stone returns to work in racy outfit

The model recently dealt with the death of her 11-month-old nephew

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Sharon Stone went back to work following the news of her nephew's "total organ failure."

The 63-year-old model was spotted in a racy outfit while shooting Friday for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice. 

Cameras caught Stone in a boat with two male models during the photoshoot. The model showed off her legs in a black crop top and black shorts.

The model announced the death of her nephew, River, on Monday. The 11-month-old boy died days after Stone revealed his medical issues on her social media and asked for prayers.

63-year old American Actress Sharon Stone looks stunning in her tight black outfit while out on a boat with two male models in Venice. The 'Basic Instinct' star showed off her legs during her glamorous shoot for the fashion brand Dolce and Gabbana.

63-year old American Actress Sharon Stone looks stunning in her tight black outfit while out on a boat with two male models in Venice. The ‘Basic Instinct’ star showed off her legs during her glamorous shoot for the fashion brand Dolce and Gabbana. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

"We need a miracle," she said at the time.

River, Stone's brother's son, was born in September 2020. Almost one year ago, she celebrated his birth on social media writing, "Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby."

Stone has three sons of her own: Roan, 21, Laird, 16, and Quinn, 15. She previously said during a speech at the Marie Claire Power Trip that being a single parent takes "work and time and years and effort."

"Motherhood didn’t come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels," Stone added. "We’re a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.

