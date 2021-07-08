'Basic Instinct' director denies Sharon Stone's claim that she was tricked into showing nudity in film

"Basic Instinct" director Paul Verhoeven refuted Sharon Stone's claim that she was "tricked" into showing frontal nudity in the film.

"My memory is radically different from Sharon’s memory," Verhoeven told Variety in an interview published Wednesday.

"That does not stand in the way and has nothing to do with the wonderful way that she portrayed Catherine Tramell," he added.

"She is absolutely phenomenal. We still have a pleasant relationship and exchange text messages."

Verhoeven went on to say Stone's version of events was "impossible." Stone previously claimed in her memoir that the director told her the light was reflecting poorly off of her underwear, and that she was asked to remove them.

However, Stone claimed she had not known the frontal nudity would be included in the film.

"But her version is impossible," Verhoeven told Variety. "She knew exactly what we were doing. I told her it was based on a story of a woman that I knew when I was a student who did the crossing of her legs without panties regularly at parties."

"When my friend told her we could see her vagina, she said, ‘Of course, that’s why I do it.’ Then Sharon and I decided to do a similar sequence," Verhoeven alleged.

Stone starred in the 1992 film and its sequel in 2006.

A rep for Stone did not respond to Fox News' immediate request for comment.