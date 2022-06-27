Sharon Stone reveals she lost 9 children through miscarriages: 'It is no small thing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharon Stone revealed she lost nine children through miscarriages.

Stone, 64, commented on an Instagram post shared by People. The post was regarding an interview the outlet had with Peta Murgatroyd about a pregnancy loss she recently suffered.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," Stone wrote in the comments section of the post.

"It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

Stone added: "Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

Stone is mom to three sons, Quinn Kelly, Laird Vonne and Roan Joseph, all through adoption.

Murgatroyd had opened up about suffering a miscarriage in the post. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro has suffered three miscarriages.

"I’ve had three miscarriages and it’s been a long hard journey for [my husband] Maks and I. A traumatic, stressful, super sad journey," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"The first time I let it out of my mouth to a colleague I felt strangely better, like a piece of shame had chipped away. … And so here I am…this is all of me, the bare me and I hope that by me sharing my journey with all of you it could help someone else going through the same situation."

Murgatroyd collapsed shortly after testing positive for COVID-19. She called 911 and was taken to the hospital, where she was informed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The professional dancer had believed at the time she was suffering secondary symptoms of coronavirus.

Since sharing her story about her third miscarriage, Murgatroyd has revealed that she's undergoing IVF treatments.