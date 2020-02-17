Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to 'recover' from 'health issues,' will receive treatment in Europe

Ozzy Osbourne has made a tough call.

A rep for the Prince of Darkness announced on Monday that his North American tour has been canceled.

A press release obtained by Fox News stated that the tour was nixed "to allow Osbourne to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year."

The release also revealed that the 71-year-old rocker will head to Europe for "additional treatments" following promotional obligations for his new album, "Ordinary Man," slated for release on Feb. 21.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a s--t year," Osbourne said in the release. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks."

He continued: "I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans. I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

Last month, Osbourne revealed that he's suffering from Parkinson's disease during an interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America."

"When I had the fall, it was pitch black. I went to the bathroom and I fell," Osbourne recounted while sitting next to his wife, Sharon Osbourne. "I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, 'Well, you've done it now,' really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill."

Ozzy's fall took place in January 2019.

"It's PRKN 2," Sharon explained. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And, it's -- it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Osbourne's fall resulted in doctors putting 15 screws in his spine, followed by multiple hospitalizations.