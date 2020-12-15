Sharon Osbourne says she was hospitalized for coronavirus, is 'now recuperating'

Sharon Osbourne is the latest celebrity to announce their coronavirus diagnosis.

The 68-year-old talk show co-host took to Twitter on Monday to announce her infection and subsequent medical treatment.

"I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19," she shared. "After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus."

Osbourne added: "Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

The official Twitter account for "The Talk" left a sweet reply: "Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mrs. O, we love you."

The star hosts the show alongside Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Inaba, 52, also known as a judge on "Dancing with the Stars," revealed just days ago that she also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself," she wrote on Instagram. "... I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s [sic] way to me."

The television personality continued: "So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey."

The virus seems to be making its way through the daytime television community, as popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also announced that she's been fighting coronavirus as well.

She assured fans that she's "feeling fine."