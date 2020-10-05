Sharon Osbourne says she, Ozzy Osbourne have sex ‘a couple of times a week’: ‘It used to be three times a day'

Sharon Osbourne isn’t shy about discussing her sex life.

The co-host of “The Talk” recently spoke about how intimacy with her longtime husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has changed over the years.

“We all know Ozzy was way oversexed,” the 67-year-old explained to her audience.

“That’s no secret,” she continued. “He had enough for all. It’s getting less. It used to be three times a day, but it’s much less now. Let’s say a couple of times a week, which is normal in a long, long relationship.”

The topic came about when Osbourne and her fellow daytime talk show co-hosts were responding to a study into the sex drives of older women.

“Speaking for the older ladies here: when you’re in a relationship, your relationship has highs and lows,” said Osbourne. “And depending on where you are with your relationship, you love each other more. Sex changes and that it’s not just about the sex, it’s about the intimacy. It’s about being with that person that you love. They love you. It just changes.”

Osbourne pointed out that sex becomes more about “respect” in a mature relationship.

“Those goosebumps that you got changes to something else,” she explained. “It’s a warmth. It’s a respect. It’s a feeling of love and comfort, so those butterflies change to that comfort. The thing is, if somebody moves you in a certain way, you love them. You make love. It’s the best thing in the world.”

The TV star married the rocker, 71, in 1982. The couple share three children: Aimee, 37, Kelly, 35 and Jack, 34.

The Osbournes briefly split in 2016 after reports surfaced that Ozzy had an affair. But a year later, the TV star admitted on “The Talk” that she fell back in love with her husband.

“Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time,” said Osbourne at the time, as reported by People magazine. “And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again… He was trying so hard to be a better person - desperately trying, working on his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard.”

“I just have a newfound love,” noted Osbourne. “And I respect him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”

In September of this year, Osbourne’s son Jack spoke to Fox News about the secret behind his parents’ marriage.

“Man, I think it’s because their lives are so intertwined,” he said. “They’re married, they share children together, they work together, they share interests, and so it’s like this full 360. I’ll joke to them and say like, ‘You guys don’t love each other. You’re just horribly co-dependent,’ because it’s just like, one can’t live without the other at this point. They’re like one person.”