'Dancing With the Stars' judge Carrie Ann Inaba tested positive for coronavirus

"Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba revealed she tested positive for coronavirus.

The TV personality, 52, broke the news to her fans Thursday on social media.

"Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for [COVID-19]. I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself," she said. "I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey," Inaba concluded.

Her co-hosts on "The Talk" addressed her absence as well.

"As you can see, Carrie Ann is not here with us today," Sheryl Underwood told the audience. "She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we're praying for a full recovery. And, out of an abundance of caution, Mrs. O will be doing the show from home today, even though she tested negative for the coronavirus."

"I send all my love and prayers to Carrie Ann," said co-host Sharon Osbourne.

C-host Eve added, "I'm just happy that everyone is okay. Carrie Ann is where she needs to be, and sending her so much good energy and so much good love."

Emmy-winner Ellen DeGeneres also recently announced she tested positive for coronavirus.

The 62-year-old daytime talk show host took to Twitter on Thursday to share a brief statement announcing the news and assuring her fans that she’s feeling OK at the moment.

“Hi Everyone,” she wrote in her brief statement. “I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.”

It seems that the host was due to tape more shows between now and 2021, but her positive diagnosis has waylaid further production.