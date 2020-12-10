Ellen DeGeneres reveals she tested positive for coronavirus, won't return to show until 2021

Ellen DeGeneres announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 62-year-old daytime talk show host took to Twitter on Thursday to share a brief statement announcing the news and assuring her fans that she’s feeling OK at the moment.

“Hi Everyone,” she wrote in her brief statement. “I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.”

It seems that the host was due to tape more shows between now and 2021, but her positive diagnosis has waylaid further production.

“Following Ellen’s announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January,” a Telepictures spokesperson told Fox News in a statement.

The diagnosis comes just a few months after she returned to her studio to resume taping on Season 18 of the show on Sept. 21. Prior to that, she joined many of her other TV host cohorts in filming remotely from their respective homes.

On Oct. 28, DeGeneres took things a step further and allowed 40 fans to be a part of her live studio audience with each taping while another 70 virtual attendees filled out the crowd remotely. However, everyone who was allowed onto the set was under strict health and safety protocols to ensure no one contracted the virus.

All eyes were on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this year when claims of a toxic work environment and sexual misconduct plagued the host’s reputation for months.

In her opening monologue of Season 18, DeGeneres began by addressing the allegations and vowing to take responsibility in the future and do better.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened,” she said at the time.

DeGeneres continued: “I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”