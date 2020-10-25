Expand / Collapse search
Sharon Osbourne says she was 'afraid and so alone' after abortion at 18

The star said she was 'terrified' to tell her parents

By Nate Day | Fox News
Sharon Osbourne is looking back on having an abortion at age 18.

The 68-year-old former reality star discussed becoming pregnant at a young age during a recent episode of "The Talk."

"I was terrified to tell my parents. Terrified," she recalled. "Especially my father. They would have been disappointed in me. I would have been a failure. My father would have just gone ballistic."

Osbourne chose to terminate the pregnancy and found herself "so ill" afterward.

Sharon Osbourne opened up about getting an abortion at age 18 and her mother's reaction. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

"I had to tell my mother because she was calling the doctor and I had to tell my mother," said the host.

However, her mother's reaction wasn't quite as dramatic as she expected.

"She basically said, 'You did this, you've got to go through this on your own and you think you're such a big girl, you do it on your own,'" remembered Osbourne. "And I was like, 'OK I get it,' but you are terrified."

Osbourne shares three grown children with her husband, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne: Aimee, 37, Kelly, 35, and Jack, 34. She also has a handful of grandchildren.

Sharon Osbourne (right) with her husband Ozzy Osbourne (center) and daughter Kelly Osbourne (left). (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

After revealing the news to her mother, Osbourne said she felt "afraid and so alone" and felt that she'd brought "shame" to her family.

"I didn't think of [my mother] as, 'Oh, how can you say this to me, you're my mom,' I was just thinking, 'Oh my God, the shame I've caused this family,'" she recalled.

