This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sharon Osbourne says she and Ozzy were victims of credit card fraud

‘The Talk’ host attempted to buy her daughter a birthday present but had no money

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
Sharon Osbourne said she and husband Ozzy were victims of credit card fraud.

“The Talk” host opened up about the discovery that their cards were “maxed on” on Tuesday’s episode of the talk show.

Osbourne, 68, and her fellow co-hosts were discussing how Conan O’Brien’s late-night set was burglarized. 

"That's so wrong," she said. "You know what, he's trying to give everyone some entertainment to make people feel as normal as possible. A little fun at the end of every day. It's wrong."

"But I'll tell you what else is wrong," Osbourne continued, before going into the story of how she and her husband were recently victims of theft.

She explained, "It's my Kelly's birthday today, I went out last night to pick up her gift. I give my credit card and they come back and say, 'Do you have another credit card? It didn't go through.' I say, 'Just try it again'… still didn't go through.” 

“I hand them Ozzy's,” the mom of three recalled. "Then, they come back and go, 'Do you have another one? It didn't go through.'”

Sharon Osbourne tried to buy her daughter Kelly a birthday gift, but instead found out she and Ozzy's credit cards were "maxed out" due to fraudulent charges.

Sharon Osbourne tried to buy her daughter Kelly a birthday gift, but instead found out she and Ozzy's credit cards were "maxed out" due to fraudulent charges. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Osbourne revealed, “Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy's card and my card. I called through to the credit card company and they go, 'No, no, no, you're maxed out, so is Ozzy.' I'm like, 'I don't go to that store, or to that store.'"

Her co-host Eve then questioned, "So wait, it was fraud?" to which Osbourne responded, “Yeah.” 

Osbourne then revealed she has been working with the credit card company on the fraudulent charges.

She was also able to get a last-minute birthday gift for daughter Kelly, who turned 36 on Tuesday.

