Ozzy Osbourne cancels all tour dates amid 'life-altering' injury, several health scares

Iconic rocker Ozzy Osbourne has officially announced the cancelation of his 2023 tour dates.

The 74-year-old musician revealed that suffering a spinal injury during an accident four years ago is preventing him from touring.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required," Osbourne said in a statement posted to his social media accounts.

The former Black Sabbath vocalist admitted his "singing voice is fine," but he remains physically weak after three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment, which uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement.

The news of Osbourne’s tour ending came as a surprise to him as well, noting that his team is strategizing the best way to continue his performances without traveling extensively.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," Osbourne added.

"My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

Osbourne’s statement concluded by informing fans that ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

The heavy metal singer-songwriter has struggled with a number of physical ailments over the years. In 2003, he almost died in an ATV accident when his quad flipped onto him while he was riding around his London estate. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease within the same year.

Osbourne also underwent an operation after suffering a bad fall in 2019. He had surgery on his neck which messed up his nerves.

The former Black Sabbath frontman opened up about his physical ailments and his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease in an interview with The Observer.

"With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain," Ozzy added. "I’d never f---ing heard of nerve pain! You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f---ing hurts? It’s like that."

"The screws had come loose, and were chipping away at the bone. And the debris had lodged under his spine," wife Sharon Osbourne explained to the outlet about his back issues.

In June 2022, Osbourne underwent a "major" surgery that could have "determined the rest of his life."

Last December, Sharon also was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency. Their son Jack revealed his mother was filming an episode of "Night of Terror" before the incident occurred.

In addition to Kelly and Jack, Ozzy and Sharon also share daughter Aimee. Ozzy also has Louis and Jessica from his previous marriage to ex-wife Thelma Riley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.