Ozzy Osbourne says, ‘I can’t walk … but I’m still alive,’ ahead of final Black Sabbath performance

Ozzy Osbourne is grateful to be alive, even with his health issues.

On the Jan. 29 episode of his Sirius XM show, "Ozzy Speaks," with co-host Billy Morrison, Osbourne, 76, admitted he was having problems walking but remained positive.

"I go on about the way I can’t walk, and I can’t do this … but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive," he said.

Morrison added, "You have to take into account what you’ve done to yourself over the years."

Osbourne continued, "I may be moaning about how I can’t walk, but I look down the road and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me, and they didn’t make it.

"There’s so many friends and acquaintances that have gone."

Morrison said he’s seen an improvement in the past year for Osbourne, but the singer noted, "I have to balance myself" when he gets out of bed.

However, he expressed gratitude, saying, "I’m not dead, still actively doing things."

"Keep listening because we ain’t going nowhere," he declared near the end of the episode.

Osbourne is due to perform one final show with Black Sabbath’s original lineup in July in Birmingham, England.

"It’s my time to go back to the beginning, time for me to give back to the place where I was born," Osbourne said in a statement yesterday. "How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever."

In an interview with RadioX, Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, spoke about his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s, which he was diagnosed with in 2003.

"Parkinson’s isn’t something that goes away. You have it forever. There’s no cure. So, he has battles with it where he has to work with a physiotherapist every day. And he’s got to keep his muscles going," she said.

"He’s fine. As fine as you can be with Parkinson’s."

Sharon also told BBC News the singer is "doing great. He's doing really great. He's so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It's exciting for everyone."

She noted that this would be his final concert, saying, "Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's been no full stop. This is his full stop."

In 2023, Osbourne announced he was retiring from touring, explaining he was no longer "physically capable" of traveling as much as his tour schedule demanded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.