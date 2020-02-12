Shannen Doherty says she's 'struggling' amid cancer diagnosis: 'Stress is an understatement'

Shannen Doherty is sharing her truth in the wake of her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis.

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to share with her fans how she is feeling after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, which she first revealed on "Good Morning America" earlier this month.

"I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers, and support. It's an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me," she wrote in a caption underneath a photo of herself riding a horse in a field.

Doherty remained open and honest with fans, admitting that her health decline has been far from easy.

"To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I'm struggling is mild," Doherty wrote. "But...I believe that I will find my footing. I'll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace."

The "90210" actress is currently in a legal battle against State Farm Insurance over the costs of repairs to her home following the 2018 Woolsey fire. The insurance giant recently accused her of using her illness to garner "sympathy" in the case.

Doherty thanked her followers for their support, pleading, "Please know how much you all help lift me."

The post comes just days after Doherty's attorneys filed court documents in her state against State Farm, accusing the company of peddling lies related to her smoking habits.

The actress slammed the company for preparing a 113-page report, which included an expert's claim that she smoked cigarettes until March 2019.

"Predictably, false claims about me were included among State Farm's improper disclosures, including the baseless assessment by State Farm's expert that I had been smoking until March 2019. It is outrageous that State Farm's 'industrial hygienist' believes it is appropriate for him to offer false speculation about me and for State Farm to place such lies in the public record," Doherty wrote in her declaration.

In a statement to Fox News following Doherty's filing, State Farm said: "The plaintiff's attorneys' latest motion once again distorts the facts. Rather than try this smoke damage case in the media, we will do so in a court of law."