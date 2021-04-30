Expand / Collapse search
Shanna Moakler
Shanna Moakler appears to shade ex Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian for PDA-filled social media pics

The reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer confirmed their relationship in February

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler seemingly shaded him and his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, on social media.

The pageant winner doesn't seem too happy with the fact that they share so many PDA-filled photos on Instagram.

Moakler, 46, made her feelings known after she posted her own photo on Instagram of her on-again-off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau kissing her hand.

One negative commenter wrote, "Girl don't post him when he isn't [posting] you. It's embarrassing."

Moakler clapped back, "Unlike some people my relationship status isn't based on social media posting," she wrote slyly. 'I'm happy on life not on IG...'"

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker were married from 2004-08 and share two kids together. 

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker were married from 2004-08 and share two kids together.  (Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Heroes' Harvest))

Barker, 45, and Kardashian, 42, have been documenting their relationship over the past few months with a number of intimate posts.

Most recently, Kardashian posted a nearly nude photo of herself embracing Barker in the desert. She wore nothing but a nude-colored thong bikini and a skull print scarf atop her ahead.

Meanwhile, Barker's tattooed body was on display as well as he was shirtless and only wearing black shorts and sunglasses.

"Just like heaven," Kardashian captioned the loved-up pic.

Kourtney Kardashian (left) made her relationship to Travis Barker (right) Instagram official shortly after Valentine's Day 2021. 

Kourtney Kardashian (left) made her relationship to Travis Barker (right) Instagram official shortly after Valentine's Day 2021.  (Getty Images)

Barker has been married twice -- first to Melissa Kennedy from 2001-02 before and then Moakler from 2004-08. He and Moakler share two children: Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

Kardashian has never been married but was in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick from 2006-2015. They share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

The reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer first appeared to confirm their relationship in February on social media. 

