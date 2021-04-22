Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler 'hurt' by rocker's public relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler is reportedly not thrilled with how her former spouse is behaving in public with his new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

A source told People magazine, "Shanna's moved on from Travis, but it's been hurtful that everything he's doing for Kourtney he did before for her, like the plane flying overhead, the flowers. It's all exactly the same."

Moakler and the Blink-182 drummer were married from 2004 to 2008 and they share two children together: daughter Alabama Luella, 15, son Landon Asher, 17. He's also a stepfather to Moakler's older daughter Atiana De la Hoya, 22. Moakler is also currently dating Matthew Rondeau.

"Shanna and Travis are cordial with each other and are friendly — they have a long history together," the source described. "Again she's moved on from Travis and has her own boyfriend and life, but this is just hurtful to her."

Over the weekend, Barker, 45, celebrated Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday with a trip to Laguna Beach, Cali. and hired an airplane to fly a sky banner that read, "Happy Birthday Kourtney." He also sent her a massive floral arrangement.

Barker also posted a birthday message to the Poosh founder on social media. "I F**KING LOVE YOU! 🖤YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash," he captioned a photo of them kissing.

In early April, the rocker also professed his love by getting Kardashian's first name tattooed on his body.

Meanwhile, Kardashian shares three children, sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Barker and Kardashian made their relationship official on Valentine's Day when they posted a photo of their hands embracing.