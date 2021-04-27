Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kardashians
Published

Kourtney Kardashian shares PDA pic in thong bikini with boyfriend Travis Barker: 'Just like heaven'

The reality star and Blink-182 drummer appeared to confirm their relationship back in February

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 27Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker are surely not shy about flaunting their love for one another.

Case in point: A sultry new PDA-filled picture the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posted to her Instagram account for all 117 million of her followers to see.

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer first appeared to confirm their relationship in February on social media. On Monday, however, Kardashian posted one of their most daring photographs together yet -- a snapshot of the reality star locking lips with Barker as he holds her close in a desert landscape.

"Just like heaven," Kardashian captioned the loved-up pic.

TRAVIS BARKER'S EX-WIFE SHANNA MOAKLER 'HURT' BY ROCKER'S PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP WITH KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kardashian's cleavage and butt are exposed as she's wearing nothing but a nude-colored thong bikini and a skull print scarf atop her ahead. Meanwhile, Barker's tattooed body was on display as well as he was shirtless and only wearing black shorts and sunglasses.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen in attendance during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen in attendance during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The two appear to be somewhere in the mountains as Kardashian has been documenting the trip on her social media accounts.

The revealing photo was liked by many of the couple's famous friends. Barker himself commented on the pic writing, "EVERYTHING" with a black heart emoji.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kourtney Kardashian previously dated Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with.

Kourtney Kardashian previously dated Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago)

"Obsessed," Tracy Romulus added.

"I’m feeling a huge urge for a new bikini and a new tattoo😍🔥" Alice and Olivia designer Stacey Bendet wrote.

"WE LOVE TO SEE IT 🖤🖤," Stephanie Shepherd commented.

Lala Anthony also reacted with multiple heart eye emojis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barker has been married twice -- first to Melissa Kennedy from 2001-02 before he was married to model Shanna Moakler from 2004-08. He and Moakler share two children: Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

Kardashian has never been married but was in a relationship with Scott Disick from 2006-2015. They share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

On Our Radar