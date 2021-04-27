Kourtney Kardashian shares PDA pic in thong bikini with boyfriend Travis Barker: 'Just like heaven'

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker are surely not shy about flaunting their love for one another.

Case in point: A sultry new PDA-filled picture the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posted to her Instagram account for all 117 million of her followers to see.

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer first appeared to confirm their relationship in February on social media. On Monday, however, Kardashian posted one of their most daring photographs together yet -- a snapshot of the reality star locking lips with Barker as he holds her close in a desert landscape.

"Just like heaven," Kardashian captioned the loved-up pic.

TRAVIS BARKER'S EX-WIFE SHANNA MOAKLER 'HURT' BY ROCKER'S PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP WITH KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kardashian's cleavage and butt are exposed as she's wearing nothing but a nude-colored thong bikini and a skull print scarf atop her ahead. Meanwhile, Barker's tattooed body was on display as well as he was shirtless and only wearing black shorts and sunglasses.

The two appear to be somewhere in the mountains as Kardashian has been documenting the trip on her social media accounts.

The revealing photo was liked by many of the couple's famous friends. Barker himself commented on the pic writing, "EVERYTHING" with a black heart emoji.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Obsessed," Tracy Romulus added.

"I’m feeling a huge urge for a new bikini and a new tattoo😍🔥" Alice and Olivia designer Stacey Bendet wrote.

"WE LOVE TO SEE IT 🖤🖤," Stephanie Shepherd commented.

Lala Anthony also reacted with multiple heart eye emojis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barker has been married twice -- first to Melissa Kennedy from 2001-02 before he was married to model Shanna Moakler from 2004-08. He and Moakler share two children: Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

Kardashian has never been married but was in a relationship with Scott Disick from 2006-2015. They share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.