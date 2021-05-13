Kourtney Kardashian tattoos 'I love you' on boyfriend Travis Barker's arm

Kourtney Kardashian 's boyfriend Travis Barker has received yet another tattoo in her honor and it's one the reality star inked herself.

Kardashian, 41, shared photos on Wednesday using a tattoo pen on her boyfriend's skin. The Blink-182 drummer, who is 45, is seen receiving the fresh ink on his right forearm.

"I tattoo," Kardashian captioned a series of photographs showing the two sitting at a table with supplies.

The tattoo is just three words long and reads "I love you" in the TV personality's own handwriting.

Barker is known for having nearly his entire body covered in ink. His latest body art isn't the first to pay tribute to Kardashian, however.

In April, the drummer showed off new ink featuring Kardashian's first name on his chest. She flaunted the tattoo on her own Instagram with an up-close photo of it with her hand and freshly manicured nails placed just underneath it.

It appears those close to the couple are supportive of Barker's tattoos in honor of Kardashian in addition to public endorsements made about their relationship on social media.

On Wednesday, Barker commended the reality star for being a "woman of many talents."

"Honestly you have the best penmanship I have ever seen," one of Kardashian's friends, Scotty Cunha, commented on the pic.

Barker's son Landon also reacted, writing, "So Dope!" and in another comment, "Looks so fire!"

"Where can I book my appointment??" Kardashian family pal Simon Huck replied.

"The both of you," Shanina Shaik commented with a crying happy face emoji.

Kardashian seemed to confirm their romance back in February when she shared a photo of her hand intertwined with Barker's.

The two are longtime friends and neighbors. Their kids often play together, and the famed drummer has even made brief appearances on the Kardashian-Jenner family's reality show, " Keeping Up with the Kardashians " in the past.