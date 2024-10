Shania Twain is embracing the evolution of country music as she adapts to the new direction the genre is headed.

Twain spoke to Fox News Digital at the People's Choice Country Awards about feeling "privileged" to witness the new era country music is in.

"I'm also privileged to be a part of where the new country is going. I don't want to say new country, but the evolution of country music and where it's headed," she said.

Twain hosted the country award show on Sept. 26 and told Fox News Digital before the show began that she was "excited" to meet some of the new artists.

Twain, 59, is one of the best-selling music artists with over 100 million records sold. She is also the best-selling female country music artist ever. Twain has even been given the nickname of the "Queen of Country Pop."

As she continues to get older, Twain has shown no signs of slowing down. She launched her Come On Over Las Vegas residency in May and released her latest studio album, "Queen of Me," last February.

The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" singer gains inspiration to continue on in the country music industry because she considers herself to be a fan.

"I love music, I'm a fan of music," she told Fox News Digital. "I think the love of it keeps me going."

Aside from keeping up with her career, Twain has also maintained her physique and has kept her health well. She told Fox News Digital there's "no secret" to staying fit as she embraces the final year of her 50s.

"I enjoy good health and I think happiness has everything to do with it," Twain said.

Earlier this year, Twain opened up about aging and accepting herself and her body as it is. To do so, the country music legend often looks at herself naked in the mirror.

"I decided that wherever there was a mirror, and I was naked in my house or hotel, that I would keep the lights on, and I would look in the mirror," Twain told The Sun's Bizarre columnist Jack Hardwick in May.

"A lot of people as they start aging – and even young people – they don’t want to look at themselves in the mirror naked, and I think that is such a shame."

Twain isn't afraid to see "another sag" or cellulite.

"Every month or day that I may notice another sag or another bit of cellulite, I want to know it’s there," she explained.

"I want to be OK with it instead of thinking I have to cover it up or not to look," the musician added. "I can’t change it and I don’t plan on changing it superficially."

The "You're Still The One" singer previously revealed her pre-show routine: an all-liquid diet.

"If I eat any solids hours before the show, I’ll have to burp," Twain previously told People magazine. "It’s just a nightmare because you have to sing around the burp, and it's distracting in itself. So, I usually don't eat any solids at all on show days until after the show, only liquids."