Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain stands naked in front of mirror to get comfortable with aging: 'I want to know it's there'

Country music star Shania Twain currently has a residency in Las Vegas

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Shania Twain hopes to make Jon Bon Jovi ‘proud’ Video

Shania Twain hopes to make Jon Bon Jovi ‘proud’

Country star Shania Twain tells Fox News Digital at the MusiCares event that she’s ‘so honored’ to perform Jon Bon Jovi’s song as a ‘different kind of artist.’

Shania Twain shared the way she's become comfortable with her aging body in a new interview.

Twain, 58, opened up about noticing changes on her body as she continues her decades-long career. The country music star is currently performing in Las Vegas at her Planet Hollywood residency, "Come On Over."

"I decided that wherever there was a mirror, and I was naked in my house or hotel, that I would keep the lights on, and I would look in the mirror," Twain told The Sun's Bizarre columnist Jack Hardwick.

"A lot of people as they start aging — and even young people — they don’t want to look at themselves in the mirror naked, and I think that is such a shame."

SHANIA TWAIN ‘REALLY TORTURED’ BY BODY INSECURITIES, SAYS POSING NUDE ‘CHANGED EVERYTHING’

Shania Twain with pink hair in a sparkly jumpsuit on stage sings at the Peoples Choice Awards

Shania Twain explains how she's become comfortable with aging in a new interview. (Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC)

Twain isn't afraid to see "another sag" or cellulite.

"Every month or day that I may notice another sag or another bit of cellulite, I want to know it’s there," she explained.

"I want to be OK with it instead of thinking, I have to cover it up or not to look," the musician added. "I can’t change it and I don’t plan on changing it superficially."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Shania Twain on stage performing

Shania Twain adheres to a liquid diet the day of her shows. (Getty Images)

The "You're Still The One" singer previously revealed her pre-show routine: an all-liquid diet.

"If I eat any solids hours before the show, I’ll have to burp," Twain previously told People magazine. "It’s just a nightmare because you have to sing around the burp, and it's distracting in itself. So I usually don't eat any solids at all on show days until after the show, only liquids."

Twain also revealed she follows an intense exercise routine, much like an athlete.

"I am an athlete, I have to breathe, I have to project," she told The Sun. "I have to pace everything."

Shania Twain rocked a leopard print dress at People's Choice Awards

Shania Twain revealed her abs in a daring sheer dress at the People's Choice Awards. (Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Twain hasn't always been confident about her body.

"I’ve been very shy about my body from a very young age… to the point where I would not go to the beach in a bathing suit," she previously told "Extra." "I would say probably really tortured by it from the age of 10."

Shania Twain in 1998

Shania Twain at the start of her career. (Getty Images)

The country music star spoke about landing her first hit song, "You're Still the One." She released the ballad in 1998 and noted that the music video was something different from her daily life at the time.

"I was 30 when I had my first radio hit. … In that video, I’m braless, I’m allowing the platform of stepping out of my daily self into this world of video-making and making decisions that give me this freedom to, like, do things I wouldn’t normally do in my daily life," Twain told Extra.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending