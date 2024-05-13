Shania Twain stands naked in front of mirror to get comfortable with aging: 'I want to know it's there'

Shania Twain shared the way she's become comfortable with her aging body in a new interview.

Twain, 58, opened up about noticing changes on her body as she continues her decades-long career. The country music star is currently performing in Las Vegas at her Planet Hollywood residency, "Come On Over."

"I decided that wherever there was a mirror, and I was naked in my house or hotel, that I would keep the lights on, and I would look in the mirror," Twain told The Sun's Bizarre columnist Jack Hardwick.

"A lot of people as they start aging — and even young people — they don’t want to look at themselves in the mirror naked, and I think that is such a shame."

SHANIA TWAIN ‘REALLY TORTURED’ BY BODY INSECURITIES, SAYS POSING NUDE ‘CHANGED EVERYTHING’

Twain isn't afraid to see "another sag" or cellulite.

"Every month or day that I may notice another sag or another bit of cellulite, I want to know it’s there," she explained.

"I want to be OK with it instead of thinking, I have to cover it up or not to look," the musician added. "I can’t change it and I don’t plan on changing it superficially."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "You're Still The One" singer previously revealed her pre-show routine: an all-liquid diet.

"If I eat any solids hours before the show, I’ll have to burp," Twain previously told People magazine. "It’s just a nightmare because you have to sing around the burp, and it's distracting in itself. So I usually don't eat any solids at all on show days until after the show, only liquids."

Twain also revealed she follows an intense exercise routine, much like an athlete.

"I am an athlete, I have to breathe, I have to project," she told The Sun. "I have to pace everything."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Twain hasn't always been confident about her body.

"I’ve been very shy about my body from a very young age… to the point where I would not go to the beach in a bathing suit," she previously told "Extra." "I would say probably really tortured by it from the age of 10."

The country music star spoke about landing her first hit song, "You're Still the One." She released the ballad in 1998 and noted that the music video was something different from her daily life at the time.

"I was 30 when I had my first radio hit. … In that video, I’m braless, I’m allowing the platform of stepping out of my daily self into this world of video-making and making decisions that give me this freedom to, like, do things I wouldn’t normally do in my daily life," Twain told Extra.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP