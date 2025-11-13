K-pop star collapses mid-performance, sparking concern over recent weight loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer HyunA sparked fan concern after collapsing mid-performance Nov. 9.

The K-pop star fell to the ground while singing her hit song "Bubble Pop" at a music festival in Macau, a region in China.

She later took to social media after the health scare to apologize to fans.

"I am really really sorry.. It was a short while since the previous show though I wanted to show a good look," she shared in a post written originally in Korean and translated by Google.

WATCH: K-POP STAR COLLAPSES MID-PERFORMANCE DURING MUSIC FESTIVAL

GRAMMY WINNER NELLY FURTADO QUITS PERFORMING FOR ‘FORESEEABLE FUTURE’ FOLLOWING BODY-SHAMING CRITICISM

The musician noted that she didn't "remember anything" about the performance.

"From now on, I'll try to develop more stamina and work hard consistently," she added. "It would be great if everything goes according to my wish, but I'll try..!!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans flooded HyunA's comment section with messages of support for the K-pop star.

"The problem is not stamina or professionalism," one fan wrote. "K-pop company must absolutely understand they need to treat idols correctly in terms of health and work charge. Even considering their view of it, idols look prettier when they’re healthy and happy than when they’re overworked and trying unnecessary and unhealthy weight losses. How can’t they understand that ? Big support to you."

Another wrote, "Whoever told you to apologize has no soul. It's probably the same person that put your health in this position. You can either listen to your body and take breaks when you need to or your body will take a break and likely during an inconvenient time. You're too young to be dealing with this. Mental and physical health go hand in hand. Eat something today, hydrate and rest."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

HyunA's collapse sparked concern among fans following a series of personal social media posts focused on her weight.

The pop star had shared a photo of a scale to her Instagram Nov. 4, just days before the music festival performance in China. HyunA revealed she still had a "long way to go" to make it to her ideal weight in the caption.

HyunA also shared a handful of photos seemingly encouraging herself to lose more weight at the beginning of October.

HyunA began her career in K-pop with the group Wonder Girls in 2007. She made her solo debut in 2010 with her single "Change."

She released her EP "Bubble Pop!" in 2011.

After going solo, HyunA also performed in other groups, including Trouble Maker and Triple H.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP