Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Spanish prosecutors recommended a second investigation into Shakira's finances be thrown out days after she attended her first Met Gala.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was accused of owing 6.7 million euros ($7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income. The Spanish government claimed Shakira had used an offshore company to evade paying the money.

State prosecutors, who had initially brought the allegations forward, are now saying "there is not sufficient evidence" of a possible fiscal crime.

However, it is up to the investigating judge to decide if the probe will be shelved.

SHAKIRA CHARGED WITH TAX EVASION FOR 2ND TIME, OWES SPANISH GOVERNMENT $7.1M IN TAXES: PROSECUTORS

Shakira settled a separate tax evasion issue with the Spanish government in November. Prosecutors said the Colombian singer lived in Barcelona for more than half of the time between 2012 and 2014 and racked up a tax bill of $15.4 million.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer claimed that her official residence was in the Bahamas during that time — meaning she did not owe the Spanish government those taxes.

On the first day of trial, Shakira chose to take a deal despite her decision to turn down a previous offer.

Shakira was given a fine of 7 million euros ($7.6 million) in addition to a suspended three-year sentence. The musician was also fined an additional 432,000 euros ($472,000).

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favor, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight," Shakira's legal team told Fox News Digital at the time.

"Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what’s right and set a positive example for others," the statement continued. "That often means taking the extra step in business and personal financial decisions to procure the absolute best counsel, including seeking the advice of the world’s preeminent tax authorities such as PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, who advised me from the start, and subsequently Ernst & Young Global Limited."

She added: "Unfortunately, and despite these efforts, tax authorities in Spain pursued a case against me as they have against many professional athletes and other high-profile individuals, draining those people’s energy, time, and tranquility for years at a time."

"I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love — my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about. I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career," her statement concluded.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shakira currently lives in Miami after leaving Spain during her split from soccer star Gerard Piqué. Shakira and Piqué announced their split in 2022, effectively ending their 12-year relationship.

Speculation of cheating began shortly after, as Shakira released "BZRP Music Session #53," which many felt confirmed the soccer player had been unfaithful.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.