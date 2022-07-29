Shakira tax fraud case: Prosecutors seek 8 years in prison, $24 million fine after singer rejects plea deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

International pop star Shakira could face both a hefty prison sentence and fine if convicted in her trial for alleged tax fraud.

Prosecutors in Spain are requesting Shakira be sentenced to eight years and two months in prison, and pay a fine of 24 million euros ($24 million).

Shakira was offered a settlement agreement but rejected it, choosing to go to trial. A date has yet to be set.

Representatives for Shakira told Fox News Digital, "Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm. Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS: CELEBRITIES REACT AFTER LATIN MUSIC'S BIG NIGHT

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors in Barcelona allege the "Hips Don't Lie" singer spent more than half of both 2012 and 2014 in Spain, and therefore is required to pay taxes in the country.

The three-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Latin Grammy Award winner is facing six charges.

In May, the star appealed the same tax fraud charges, but a court struck down her request.

Shakira and her longtime love Gerard Piqué, who plays soccer for FC Barcelona, recently split after an 11-year relationship.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She shares two children with the athlete, Sasha and Milan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.