Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers chose to live in their own 'little bubble' following engagement news

Shailene Woodley revealed that she and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers were engaged for "months and months" before they revealed the news to the rest of the world.

After announcing the news, the couple decided to live in their own "little bubble" and not discuss the relationship for a while.

"When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did," Woodley told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday. "And we didn't do it for months and months after we had become engaged."

"But the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, 'Let's just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'"

Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers first revealed he was engaged in February while accepting his award for MVP during the NFL Honors broadcast.

Woodley would confirm the engagement to late night host Jimmy Fallon a couple of weeks later.

"Yes, we are engaged," Woodley told Fallon. "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

Rodgers previously dated model Olivia Munn and racecar driver Danica Patrick. Woodley was previously linked to rugby player Ben Volavola.