Ex-NFL punter Pat McAfee steals the show at 'NXT Takeover: War Games' with high-flying stunts

Pat McAfee is wearing a few different hats in his post-NFL career and one of those is a high-flying WWE superstar.

McAfee returned to WWE's NXT programming over the summer to start a feud with wrestler Adam Cole. The former Indianapolis Colts punter aligned himself with a few heel wrestlers in the months to come and feuded with Cole’s Undisputed Era faction. It culminated with Sunday’s pay-per-view event.

The ex-NFL player arguably stole the show at "NXT TakeOver: War Games," performing stunning spots from the top turnbuckle onto a table and from the top of the cage that surrounded the squared circles during the special match.

Team McAfee may have lost the match to the Undisputed Era, but fans who tuned in to see the fast-paced action of NXT got quite the show from the former NFL star.

The 33-year-old is also the host of his own podcast – "The Pat McAfee Show" – and has been seen on WWE programming as mainly an analyst. He’s mostly appeared on WWE’s NXT programming.

McAfee played for the Colts from 2009 to 2016. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro selection. In his final season with the Colts he led the league in yards per punt, averaging 49.3 yards.