Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, pauses 'Late Night' show

The comedian hosted 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on Monday, but has scrapped this week's remaining episodes

This week’s remaining episodes of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday.

NBC has canceled the four shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. "Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!" Meyers tweeted.

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is just the latest TV show to grapple with the new surge in the pandemic. "Saturday Night Live" had to scramble to broadcast a new show last month without a live audience and with taped sketches. Fellow TV host Jimmy Fallon also revealed a positive COVID-19 result right before Christmas, despite being fully vaccinated.

DEBRA MESSING ANNOUNCES POSITIVE COVID TEST: ‘THE PERFECT END TO 2021’

Other stars who’ve recently tested positive include Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing and LL Cool J.

