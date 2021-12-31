Debra Messing announces positive COVID test: 'The perfect end to 2021'

Debra Messing is wrapping up the year in bed.

On Thursday, the "Will & Grace" alum took to Instagram to announce that she's tested positive for coronavirus.

Alongside her revelation, the 53-year-old actress shared a photo of herself lying in bed, wearing a black, bubbling face mask and pink shower cap.

"I’m COVID POSITIVE," she captioned the pic. "Yup. Happy New Year! Actually, it is the perfect end to 2021. The juicy cherry on the proverbial cake."

Messing gave no indication of whether she is feeling any symptoms, but said that she plans to quarantine "for the next 10 days." She added that she'll use the time to "beautify" or "sleep."

"I actually have a lot of work to do, but for the inevitable breaks, what should I watch?" she asked. "Tell me in the comments!"

Messing's diagnosis comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases taking place across the country, including the rise of the highly contagious omicron variant.

This fall, the star was one of several celebrities to sign an open letter calling on world leaders to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

"None of us are safe until all of us are safe," an open letter posted to the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) organization states. "We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."

The letter — signed by a slew of A-listers, including Eva Longoria, Malin Akerman, Debbie Allen, Jordana Brewster, Connie Britton, Ciara and others – calls the coronavirus "a manmade pandemic of apathy."

The letter also states that "only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose" of available vaccines, "leaving the world’s most vulnerable to face COVID with no protection."

The letter also asks leaders to "invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms."

