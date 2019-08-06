Selma Blair posts picture on Instagram, praised by fans as ‘glam warrior’

Selma Blair, the actress who has been candid about her battle with multiple sclerosis, took to Instagram Sunday and posted a poolside picture dressed in a red bikini and with a shaved head.

The “Cruel Intentions” star announced last year that she was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system. She said at the time that she pulled inspiration from friends and family.

Yahoo! reported that Blair’s 8-year-old son helped cut his mother’s hair after it became difficult for her to brush her hair. The photo caption was a happy one.

“Sunday. Thank you,” she posted. She continued, “Happy mom. hugs to all.”

Ellen Pompeo, the star from “Grey’s Anatomy,” wrote, “Looking like the glam warrior you are...superhero.”

Blair has taken to the photo-sharing platform to post about her ongoing battle with MS, an “unpredictable, often disabling disease that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body," according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll,” she wrote in May.

Fox News' Madeline Faber contributed to this report