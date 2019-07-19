Selma Blair says she’s getting 'seemingly sicker' with MS in Instagram post

When it comes to detailing her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS), actress Selma Blair isn’t afraid to be candid.

The “Cruel Intentions” star took to Instagram on Thursday with what E! News reported was a “throwback” photo of herself and her horse. In the post, the 47-year-old detailed her desire to be able to ride once more.

“After I gave birth and felt half-dead all the time, after the rage and the tears, after my heart exploded with caring and understanding, before any diagnosis, I searched for this horse. I knew the only place I was really growing with self-love was at @cellardoorequestrian,” she began.

“My trainer found me #skytop. He needed to be able to handle kisses. Prerequisite. Truly. And he did. #mrnibbles. We only had a short time before I couldn’t even get to him or stay on. But he has come so far. And even though I may seem like I have gone farther away, I am learning and getting healthier. Even as I get seemingly sicker,” she continued.

“I will jump this horse around again. Affording horse shows will require some major work opportunities ahead. So I am asking for it all. I am asking. For all of us who want it. Ask. Ask. Listen. I have the unicorn. Now I have to be able to find him again,” she concluded.

“This is so inspirational,” one person commented in response.

“Horses have such magical mystical healing powers. Sending good vibes,” said a second.

“So sorry about your illness. Mr. Nibbles is beautiful,” shared a third.

“Horses are wise and patient. He knows you’ll play together again,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time Blair has taken to the photo-sharing platform to post about her ongoing battle with MS, an “unpredictable, often disabling disease that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body," according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

In May, for instance, Blair shared a post about struggling with her MS treatments.

“Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll,” she wrote, in part, at the time.