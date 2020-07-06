‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn says she had coronavirus during her wedding

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn claimed in a new interview that she was sick with coronavirus in December at her wedding to Christian Richard.

“I was really, really sick on my wedding day. I actually had what I now know is corona,” Quinn, 31, said on Goss.ie’s “Goss Chats” on Sunday.

The Netflix star continued: “I got really sick in late December and we were traveling, and I was sick for about a month when we were filming.”

“I couldn’t even have a bachelorette party. I was so bummed about that because I was so sick,” the real estate agent said.

Quinn and Richard, 41, got married in Los Angeles with nearly 75 guests to witness their nuptials.

The reality star also teased that her wedding would be shown on season 3 of “Selling Sunset,” which airs in August.

“There’s always drama in every single scene, but yeah, there was definitely drama at my wedding,” Quinn said. “I wasn’t privy to it though, but I sort of saw and heard it going on. So, that’ll be interesting to see.”