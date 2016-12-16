Expand / Collapse search
January 10, 2017

Selena Gomez's Message to Justin Bieber: ‘Cry Me a River’

By Reporter Alexandra J. Gratereaux, | Fox News
New York, NY – Selena Gomez has a message for Justin Bieber: “Cry Me a River.”

The “Spring Breakers” songstress performed the same tune that Justin Timberlake made famous when he had his bitter breakup with pop princess Britney Spears.

SelGo, who is an ambassador for UNICEF, performed for the organization in New York City over the weekend and crooned JT’s breakup anthem, in the midst of her on-again-off-again split with superstar boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The clip spread like wildfire on YouTube and social media, and entertainment publications dished on how Gomez was extremely angry while singing the tune.

"I've been through a lot the past few months. It's been weird and sad and cool," Gomez told the audience as she introduced the song.

“This song definitely speaks to me,” Gomez added, who was wearing all white and donned flowers on her hair.

The Biebs sang the same song, reportedly to Gomez, not too long ago during his Nov. 10 concert in Boston.

The couple, who dated for close to two years, called it during a a romantic New Year’s getaway in Mexico.

Since the split, Bieber has been sulking while videos surfaced showing the teen heartthrob smoking what appears to be marijuana.

"He's been really down about the breakup," a source told Us Magazine.

A pal close to SelGo said Bieber had become a "bad influence."

   