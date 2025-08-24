Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco sparks outrage over $200 blueberries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Selena Gomez's fiancé caused a stir online after indulging in fresh produce to the tune of $200 per box.

Benny Blanco, 37, boasted about the biggest blueberries he had ever seen in a TikTok clip recently uploaded.

The music producer unveiled a black container with individually packed blueberries to his followers, only to receive criticism for the opulent fruit.

SELENA GOMEZ WEARS NOTHING BUT SATIN LINGERIE IN SULTRY SELFIE

"This is insane. Look at this blueberry," Blanco said in the short video before taking a bite. "Oh my God … it's like a f---ing meal. Can you guys even see the scale of this?"

He added, "They're f---ing huge. They're delicious. I think the box is like, $200. That's crazy."

Fans and followers were quick to comment on the outrageous gift, and criticized Blanco for freely indulging.

"Sir we're not rich enough to relate to this," one fan wrote, while another added, "Meantime I can't afford regular fruit."

"This is rich rich and we're all poor poor," one user commented.

"$200 is 2 weeks worth of groceries for me and my family… this is nuts," a TikTok user responded before one woman wrote, "I'm sorry.. you said $200??!!! Mr. Blanco.. I don't have that money right now as I am still waiting for my maternity leave check to come in and i've been waiting for a month!!! The struggle is real out here!"

"Benny. There are literally people dying," another fan wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The musician, whose full name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, proposed to Gomez in December after dating for nearly one year.

While Selena's coined Benny her "hubby" online, the couple hasn't planned their wedding yet due to demanding schedules.

"That’s why we both need to chill. We’ve both been working so much," Blanco told Jake Shane on the Therapuss podcast. "We got engaged, and then we were filming music videos for our album. Then it’s holidays. Then right after the holidays, we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that. Then she left to film her show ‘Only Murders’ and then I met her, then we hung out for a week, and then right after that, it’s promo."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He added, "And then I’m writing another book, so then I had to write a book, and then she came back for one day here. And then it was my birthday, and you know ... We’re both working on so many things that we hadn’t even had time to get into it, but we’re so excited. I think this summer we’re going to sit down and be like, ‘Okay, what are we doing, hun?’"

The two have been romantically paired since December 2023 but were first linked when they worked together in 2019 on the song "I Can't Get Enough."

Gomez also said on the podcast that she "couldn't be more excited" about planning their wedding.

"It’s just there’s so much kind of happening in the moment with [him] working on some projects that he has to wrap up. And we just have things we want to finish in our own personal endeavors before we get into all the nitty-gritty."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "You know, I just have never really felt so sure about something. And I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that."