Selena Gomez announces engagement to record producer Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and music and American record producer Benny Blanco are engaged!

Gomez took to Instagram Wednesday night to share in her excitement, displaying a large engagement ring on her finger with the caption "forever begins now."

She can also be seen in her Instagram Story on FaceTime with her left-hand shaking, saying "Yes to this!"

SELENA GOMEZ ‘HAD TO GRIEVE’ INABILITY TO CARRY HER OWN CHILDREN DUE TO ‘MEDICAL ISSUES’

In the comments, Blanco can be seen saying, "Hey wait… that’s my wife."

The two have been romantically paired since December 2023, but were first linked when they worked together in 2019 on the song "I Can't Get Enough."

SELENA GOMEZ REVEALS HER ‘STANDARDS’ FOR ANYONE SHE DATES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Below the post fellow stars can be seen bombarding the comments with congratulatory messages from Cardi B to Lil Nas X.