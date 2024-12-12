Expand / Collapse search
Selena Gomez announces engagement to record producer Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been romantically linked since December 2023

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
Selena Gomez and music and American record producer Benny Blanco are engaged!

Gomez took to Instagram Wednesday night to share in her excitement, displaying a large engagement ring on her finger with the caption "forever begins now."

She can also be seen in her Instagram Story on FaceTime with her left-hand shaking, saying "Yes to this!" 

selena gomez and benny blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.)

In the comments, Blanco can be seen saying, "Hey wait… that’s my wife." 

The two have been romantically paired since December 2023, but were first linked when they worked together in 2019 on the song "I Can't Get Enough."

selena gomez-benny blanco

Actress Selena Gomez, left, and actor Benny Blanco during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Below the post fellow stars can be seen bombarding the comments with congratulatory messages from Cardi B to Lil Nas X.

