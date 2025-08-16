Selena Gomez wears nothing but satin lingerie in sultry selfie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Selena Gomez is turning up the heat – and the mood lighting.

The 33-year-old singer and actress gave fans an intimate glimpse into her bedtime routine with a sultry mirror selfie shared from what appears to be her bedroom.

Gomez posed in soft pink satin lingerie with lace detailing and a thigh-high slit. The former Disney star embraced a relaxed, feminine aesthetic while basking in the warm glow of candlelight.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star wore red-rimmed glasses to match the romantic mood of the room, as she snapped a selfie in front of a vanity with beauty products on display.

A large lit candle and a notebook were also seen in the photo – adding to the cozy atmosphere.

Gomez’s post instantly drew attention from her more than 400 million Instagram followers.

Her fiancé, Benny Blanco, additionally swooned over Gomez in the comments section.

"wait … i’m gonna marry u," he wrote in a sweet comment.

Last December, Gomez and the record producer announced they were engaged to be married.

"The Wizards of Waverly Place" alum took to Instagram at the time to share in her excitement, displaying a large engagement ring on her finger with the caption "forever begins now."

In the photo carousel, Gomez was seen on a picnic and shared a close-up of the ring in another snap.

The last picture showed Blanco giving Gomez a smooch as they showed off their engagement bliss.

In the comments, Blanco said, "Hey wait… that’s my wife."

The two have been romantically paired since December 2023 but were first linked when they worked together in 2019 on the song "I Can't Get Enough."

Below the post, fellow stars can be seen flooding the comments with congratulatory messages, including Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston.

"yes I will be the flower girl," Swift commented.

The "Friends" star congratulated Gomez and added, "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!"