©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez wears nothing but satin lingerie in sultry selfie

Former Disney star poses in pink satin with lace detailing while fiancé Benny Blanco reacts

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Selena Gomez is turning up the heat – and the mood lighting.

The 33-year-old singer and actress gave fans an intimate glimpse into her bedtime routine with a sultry mirror selfie shared from what appears to be her bedroom. 

Gomez posed in soft pink satin lingerie with lace detailing and a thigh-high slit. The former Disney star embraced a relaxed, feminine aesthetic while basking in the warm glow of candlelight.

DISNEY ALUM DEMI LOVATO FLAUNTS NEWLYWED GLOW IN SIZZLING HONEYMOON PHOTOS

Selena Gomez takes a selfie in a piece of pink satin lingerie

Gomez posed in soft pink satin lingerie with lace detailing and thigh-high slits. (Selena Gomez/Instagram)

The "Only Murders in the Building" star wore red-rimmed glasses to match the romantic mood of the room, as she snapped a selfie in front of a vanity with beauty products on display. 

A large lit candle and a notebook were also seen in the photo – adding to the cozy atmosphere. 

Selena Gomez on the red carpet in Cannes, France.

Selena Gomez turned heads with her lingerie selfie – including fiancé Benny Blanco's. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Gomez’s post instantly drew attention from her more than 400 million Instagram followers. 

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR SIZZLES IN SWIMSUIT DURING TROPICAL GETAWAY

Selena Gomez at Cannes

Gomez’s sultry post instantly drew attention from her more than 400 million Instagram followers.  (Getty Images)

Her fiancé, Benny Blanco, additionally swooned over Gomez in the comments section. 

"wait … i’m gonna marry u," he wrote in a sweet comment. 

Last December, Gomez and the record producer announced they were engaged to be married. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

selena gomez and benny blanco

Last December, Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement. (Getty Images)

"The Wizards of Waverly Place" alum took to Instagram at the time to share in her excitement, displaying a large engagement ring on her finger with the caption "forever begins now."

In the photo carousel, Gomez was seen on a picnic and shared a close-up of the ring in another snap. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The last picture showed Blanco giving Gomez a smooch as they showed off their engagement bliss

In the comments, Blanco said, "Hey wait… that’s my wife." 

selena gomez-benny blanco

The two have been romantically paired since December 2023 but were first linked when they worked together in 2019 on the song "I Can't Get Enough." (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The two have been romantically paired since December 2023 but were first linked when they worked together in 2019 on the song "I Can't Get Enough."

Below the post, fellow stars can be seen flooding the comments with congratulatory messages, including Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"yes I will be the flower girl," Swift commented. 

The "Friends" star congratulated Gomez and added, "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!"

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

