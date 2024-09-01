Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Selena Gomez answered high school volleyball team’s request for surprise visit: ‘They asked, couldn’t help it’

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star was in Telluride, Colo., for a film festival when she dropped by the school

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Selena Gomez dropped by a Colorado high school after they made a public plea for the actress to visit.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star was in Telluride, Colorado, for the annual Telluride Film Festival when she made an unannounced visit to a girls’ volleyball game at Telluride High School.

The school's girls’ volleyball team had put up a poster in town asking Gomez to sing the National Anthem at one of two games, either Friday evening or Saturday afternoon.

Gomez shared the poster and the meet and greet on her social media, writing, "They asked!! Couldn’t help it, it’s my first time in Telluride!"

Selena Gomez laughing with volleyball team

Selena Gomez surprises Telluride High School Students at a girls' volleyball game during the 2024 Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2024, in Telluride, Colorado. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

She also shared photos of meeting the students as well as video.

A sign requesting Selena Gomez visit a Telluride, Colorado high school's volleyball game to sing the national anthem.

A sign requesting Selena Gomez visit a Telluride, Colorado, high school's volleyball game to sing the national anthem. (Selena Gomez/Instagram)

"I saw the sign, and so I had to come," she told the excited group as she hugged and shook hands.

Gomez posed for photos and signed autographs, even on one eager young man’s forehead.

Side by side photos of Selena Gomez signing autographs for the Telluride High School volleyball team

Gomez signed autographs for the Telluride High School volleyball team and other fans, including one excited young man's forehead. (Selena Gomez/Instagram)

The 32-year-old attended the Telluride Film Festival to support her upcoming film, "Emilia Perez," co-starring Zoe Saldaña.

Selena Gomez posing with Volleyball team

Gomez was in the area for the Telluride Film Festival. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

The film was shot in Spanish and blends musical, comedy and drama elements. It received an 11-minute standing ovation at Cannes in May.

Saldaña left a comment on Gomez’s post about her volleyball visit, saying, "The kindest heart indeed."

Gomez’s boyfriend, record producer Benny Blanco, also praised the star with a comment featuring three heart emojis.

The two went public with their relationship last December.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a basketball game

Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, when public with their relationship last December. (Getty Images)

Blanco recently told Howard Stern that he would like to marry and have children with Gomez.

"He can’t lie to save his life," Gomez told Time when asked about Blanco's recent admission. "If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it."

Gomez revealed she was impressed by Blanco's ability to block out the noise from her fans.

Selena Gomez rests her head on Benny Blanco's shoulder

The 32-year-old credited Blanco with helping her ignore negativity from the public. (Getty Images)

"I know what people can do to people I love," Gomez told Time. "My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

