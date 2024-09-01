Selena Gomez answered high school volleyball team’s request for surprise visit: ‘They asked, couldn’t help it’

Selena Gomez dropped by a Colorado high school after they made a public plea for the actress to visit.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star was in Telluride, Colorado, for the annual Telluride Film Festival when she made an unannounced visit to a girls’ volleyball game at Telluride High School.

The school's girls’ volleyball team had put up a poster in town asking Gomez to sing the National Anthem at one of two games, either Friday evening or Saturday afternoon.

Gomez shared the poster and the meet and greet on her social media, writing, "They asked!! Couldn’t help it, it’s my first time in Telluride!"

SELENA GOMEZ HIT 'ROCK BOTTOM' WITH MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES: 'MAKES ME SICK TO HEAR THE THINGS I WAS SAYING'

She also shared photos of meeting the students as well as video.

"I saw the sign, and so I had to come," she told the excited group as she hugged and shook hands.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Gomez posed for photos and signed autographs, even on one eager young man’s forehead.

The 32-year-old attended the Telluride Film Festival to support her upcoming film, "Emilia Perez," co-starring Zoe Saldaña.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The film was shot in Spanish and blends musical, comedy and drama elements. It received an 11-minute standing ovation at Cannes in May.

Saldaña left a comment on Gomez’s post about her volleyball visit, saying, "The kindest heart indeed."

Gomez’s boyfriend, record producer Benny Blanco, also praised the star with a comment featuring three heart emojis.

The two went public with their relationship last December.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Blanco recently told Howard Stern that he would like to marry and have children with Gomez.

"He can’t lie to save his life," Gomez told Time when asked about Blanco's recent admission. "If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it."

Gomez revealed she was impressed by Blanco's ability to block out the noise from her fans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know what people can do to people I love," Gomez told Time. "My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.