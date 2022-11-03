Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Selena Gomez says she may not be able to carry children due to bipolar disorder medications

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star's documentary 'My Mind and Me' is set to release Nov. 4

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Selena Gomez opened up about the possibility of not being able to carry a child in the future.

The former Disney star revealed, although she would love to have a growing family, it may be dangerous to bear children due to her bipolar disorder medication.

As the 30-year-old singer graced the cover of "Rolling Stone," she got candid about being a future mother and reflected on an emotional moment she had with a friend.

"The Wizards of Waverly Place" alum explained that after visiting a friend who was trying to get pregnant she broke down in tears in her car as she thought that having a child will never happen for her.

Gomez added that she is hopeful that she will still be a mother through other means when she’s ready, according to the media outlet. "However, I'm meant to have them, I will," she said.

The National Institute of Mental Health describes bipolar disorder as a "brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks."

Research also shows that people who have a parent or sibling with bipolar disorder have an increased chance of having the disorder themselves.

According to an article on WebMD, reviewed by a doctor, bipolar disorder "can worsen during pregnancy," however, it also notes that a "few bipolar medications have an increased risk of birth defects in the first trimester."

This isn't the first time Gomez has shed light on her struggles with mental health. 

In 2014, Gomez entered a mental health facility shortly after she was diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down," the actress explained in a 2020 interview with Elle magazine. "Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'"

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

