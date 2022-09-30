Selena Gomez addresses 'vile' and 'disgusting' hate following Hailey Bieber's podcast interview

Selena Gomez emphasized using kind words after Hailey Bieber, who is married to Gomez' ex, seemingly called out the singer's fans in a recent interview.

Hailey opened up about her "lowest moment" as she dealt with online hate during a podcast interview. Shortly after the interview aired, Gomez addressed online hate on TikTok.

"I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," Selena said on TikTok.

"All I have to say is, it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, 'cause that's exactly what I want. That's it."

HAILEY BIEBER SAYS SHE DIDN'T ‘STEAL’ JUSTIN BIEBER FROM SELENA GOMEZ, REVEALS SHE'S SPOKEN WITH THE SINGER

Gomez brought up her beauty line, Rare, which she launched in order to "create a safe, welcoming space in beauty – and beyond," according to the brand's mission statement.

"If you support Rare," the actress added, "I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is – words matter. Truly matter."

"So, it ain't coming from me," Gomez continued. "And I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else. But I'm really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. Have a wonderful rest of your day."

Hailey addressed receiving online hate during an interview with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. She spoke about her "lowest moment" and "not wanting to be here."

"You can start having thoughts of it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore, which I have had before in the past," the model said.

"Coming out of that, I think a support system is the most important thing, for sure," she noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This isn't the first time Hailey has addressed the hate she has received from Gomez' fans and those of her husband, Justin Bieber.

"Leave me alone at this point. I'm minding my business. I don't do anything. I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please," she said in a TikTok video that ended up going viral in April.

Justin and Gomez dated on and off for almost a decade before calling it quits for good in 2018. That same year, Justin and Hailey got engaged and married, causing fans to question the timeline of the couple's relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the new interview, Hailey clarified that she and Justin did not get together while he was still with Gomez.